Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PCA traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.21). 17,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £113.87 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. Palace Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67).

In other news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

