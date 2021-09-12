Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $525.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.66.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $469.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

