Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $135.76 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

