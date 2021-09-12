Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BeiGene by 73.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $164,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.38.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $351.99 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.18 and its 200 day moving average is $323.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.