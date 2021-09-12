Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 263,739 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 228,544 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

