Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 324.1% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 576,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 456,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.7% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

