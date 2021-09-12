Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.53. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $141,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.