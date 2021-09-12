Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.82. 298,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.14. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$24.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

