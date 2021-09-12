Particl (PART) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,482.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $22,482.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00576731 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,550,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,525,999 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

