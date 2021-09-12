Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

PTEN opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

