Pavion Blue Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.18. 2,034,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,725. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.