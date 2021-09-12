Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 768 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum China by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after purchasing an additional 756,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 2,186,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

