PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.93 or 0.00161663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044396 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

