PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $157,749.96 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 128,252 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $157,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PED opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.10. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

