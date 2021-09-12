Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $136.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.61.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.39. 22,449,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,711,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $78.83 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,802 shares of company stock worth $91,492,060. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.