PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,324,000 after acquiring an additional 433,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

