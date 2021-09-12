Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC remained flat at $$28.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 565,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,940. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -215.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

