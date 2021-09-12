Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 200,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,791,500 shares in the company, valued at C$11,331,580.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 787,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,124. The firm has a market cap of C$198.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

