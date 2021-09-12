Piper Sandler Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $14.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,303,614.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,000 in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.