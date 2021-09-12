Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

CBOE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

