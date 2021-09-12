Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $76,654.78 and approximately $25.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.41 or 0.07370913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.95 or 0.01423986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00398490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00126412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00556061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00487466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00340784 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

