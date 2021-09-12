Pizza Hits 24 Hour Volume of $191,287.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $191,287.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00949551 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

