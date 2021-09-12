Playcent Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $31,151.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00154129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043814 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

