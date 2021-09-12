PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

