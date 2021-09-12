PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 13,558 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 640.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $87.88 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,359,232.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

