PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.