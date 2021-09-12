PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.