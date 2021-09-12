PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,449 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.99 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

