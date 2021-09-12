PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,335 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 73.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.