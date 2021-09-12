PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

