Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Polaris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.