Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.05

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 11556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

AUCOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

