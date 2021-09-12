Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

