Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $177.33 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.44 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

