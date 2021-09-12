POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

PKX opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

