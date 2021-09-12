PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

PPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after acquiring an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,055 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD by 728.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. 1,319,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,597. PPD has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

