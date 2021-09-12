ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ProPetro reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

PUMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 568,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,094. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.31.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

