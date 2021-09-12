ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

