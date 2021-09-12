PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on September 30th

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

PSB stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PS Business Parks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of PS Business Parks worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

