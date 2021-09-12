Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

ELY opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.