Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Reduced by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.32.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.83 and its 200 day moving average is $348.63. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.