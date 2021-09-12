QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.34

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QADB. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $750,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of QAD by 0.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $371,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

