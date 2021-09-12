Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.33. 23,367,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,587,266. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.