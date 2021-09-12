Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 23,338 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 110,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 242,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 134,044 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 100,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 959,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

