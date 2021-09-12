Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 56,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.93. 103,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,239. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

