Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,333,376. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

