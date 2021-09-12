Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 2,774 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.14. 2,426,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,467. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.