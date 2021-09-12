Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 505,484 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

