Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 572 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 154.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 194.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

