Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 72 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.73 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Argus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.